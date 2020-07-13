Ice Cave is shaving some special flavors in West Philadelphia

Ice Cave is serving up frozen treats in West Philadelphia.Po Chang and his wife Jessica run the business. Po manages the front of the store while Jessica creates the flavors.The shaved ice recipe comes from Jesica's family who opened the first shaved ice store in their home country of Taiwan. Po and Jessica both came to the US for education and started the business four years ago. They specialize in shaved ice and a variety of teas including bubble teas.4507 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143