Food & Drink

If you like chocolate, you will love ChocOHlat's array of sweet treats

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Anne-Marie Constable has been baking since she was a child.

As she got older, making chocolate became her hobby. Then when she got married and became a mom, she turned it into a little side hustle with a goal of earning enough money to pay for Philadelphia Zoo and pool passes for her three boys.

But business boomed and she recently moved from her home kitchen to a commercial facility in Lawncrest.

Her husband is a Philadelphia firefighter and she is a former probation officer, so the role of first responders hits close to home.

She's been donating her hand-dipped chocolates to Fox Chase Hospital and on National Nurses day, delivered 850 nurse, aspirin, stethoscope and Bandaid shaped chocolates, one for every nurse on the hospital's staff.



ChocOHlat | Instagram
215-941-1965 | getchocohlat@gmail.com

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfyi phillyfyi dessertfyi food
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Supporters gather as N.J. gym reopens despite shutdown order
Businesses struggle to stay afloat in shadow of COVID-19
Canadian aerobatic jet crashes amid pandemic show; 1 dead
Pa. reports 87 additional coronavirus deaths Monday
NJ to allow curbside pickup for many stores; more construction
Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
Last day to register to vote in Pa.
Show More
1 dead, 1 injured in fire in Port Richmond
Man, unborn child killed in crash; suspected DUI driver charged with murder
Jersey shore towns preparing for Memorial Day weekend
Delaware Man files lawsuit against Gov. Carney over beach access
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Mild Today, Cooler Tuesday and Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News