Free Pancake Day at IHOP to raise money for children's charities

IHOPs across the country are offering a free short stack of pancakes Tuesday, February 25th for National Pancake Day.
IHOP is asking for donations to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospital for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
How it works:
Visit any IHOP restaurant Tuesday and get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes.
Enjoy your free pancakes and then choose to donate to charities that will help children battling critical illnesses.
The offer is for dine-in only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
