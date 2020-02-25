Food & Drink

Free Pancake Day at IHOP to raise money for children's charities

IHOPs across the country are offering a free short stack of pancakes Tuesday, February 25th for National Pancake Day.

IHOP is asking for donations to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospital for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

How it works:
Visit any IHOP restaurant Tuesday and get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes.

Enjoy your free pancakes and then choose to donate to charities that will help children battling critical illnesses.

The offer is for dine-in only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
