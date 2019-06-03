Food & Drink

IHOP sticks to 'pancakes,' unveils new burger lineup

Last year, IHOP became IHOB for a short period of time to advertise their burger lineup.

The publicity stunt did not go over very well with all their pancake-loving consumers.

In fact, one Twitter user told the restaurant to stick to pancakes.

So that is what IHOP is doing - sticking to pancakes. It's just what they are calling their new 'pancakes' are actually burgers.

On top of that, one burger actually has a pancake layer!

Here are the new selections:

The Big IHOP Pancake (Burger): "A world-famous buttermilk pancake griddled with Cheddar cheese and layered between two premium Steakburger patties, then topped with American cheese, custom-cured hickory-smoked bacon and house-made IHOP sauce."

Garlic Butter Pancake (Steakburger): "Topped with savory house-made Gilroy garlic butter, custom-cured hickory-smoked bacon, White Cheddar cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo."

Loaded Philly Pancake (Steakburger): "Piled high with sautéed onions and peppers and smothered with melted White Cheddar cheese and Cheddar cheese sauce."

IHOP says for a limited time, all their 'Pancakes' (Steakburgers) will be served with unlimited fries, starting at $6.99.

They also say they will only be calling their burgers 'pancakes' for a limited time, as well.
