Food & Drink

In-N-Out lovers line up for 14 hours outside new Colorado location

Police were even called in for traffic control.
An iconic California burger chain expanded into Aurora, Colorado, and people could not wait to get their hands on the fast food favorite.

There were massive lines outside the city's brand new In-N-Out Burger on Friday.

Customers said they waited nearly 14 hours to get their hand on their hamburgers, fries and shakes.

Aurora Police were even called in for traffic control in an attempt to handle the lines of cars and customers snaking all around the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfast food restaurantburgers
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Now in effect: What you need to know about Philly's new COVID restrictions
Strict COVID restrictions now in effect in Philadelphia
Temple University doctors seek COVID-19 test participants
6,808 additional cases of COVID-19, 108 new deaths reported in Pa.
Despite partial shutdown, city holiday traditions continue
Woman shares emotional story of COVID's impact on family, Latino community
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
Vaccine doses could come to New Jersey in December
8 hurt in shooting at Wisconsin mall, suspect at large
How much snow will fall in the Philly region this winter?
What does emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine mean?
Fire damages barn at Karamoor Winery in Blue Bell
More TOP STORIES News