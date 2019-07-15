Try out more recipes from In the Kitchen with Alessi.
Alessi recipes: Arugula Salad with spicy sausage and kale pasta
Gina Gannon goes In The Kitchen with registered dietitian Mary Robinson from Giant and ingredients from Alessi Foods for some fun recipes. There is a hearty arugula salad with beets and a spicy sausage and kale pasta dish. Bon Appetit!
Try out more recipes from In the Kitchen with Alessi.
Try out more recipes from In the Kitchen with Alessi.
Related topics:
food & drinkfyi phillyalessi
food & drinkfyi phillyalessi
FYI PHILLY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News