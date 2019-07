Alessi recipes: Arugula Salad with spicy sausage and kale pasta

EMBED >More News Videos In the Kitchen with Alessi - Giant recipes (1 of 4) Check out two great meals from the team at Alessi Foods.

Gina Gannon goes In The Kitchen with registered dietitian Mary Robinson from Giant and ingredients from Alessi Foods for some fun recipes. There is a hearty arugula salad with beets and a spicy sausage and kale pasta dish. Bon Appetit!Try out more recipes from In the Kitchen with Alessi