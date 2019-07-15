FYI Philly

Alessi recipes: Arugula Salad with spicy sausage and kale pasta

By Timothy Walton
Gina Gannon goes In The Kitchen with registered dietitian Mary Robinson from Giant and ingredients from Alessi Foods for some fun recipes. There is a hearty arugula salad with beets and a spicy sausage and kale pasta dish. Bon Appetit!

Try out more recipes from In the Kitchen with Alessi.

EMBED More News Videos

In the Kitchen with Alessi - Giant recipes (1 of 4)

Check out two great meals from the team at Alessi Foods.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfyi phillyalessi
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
SPONSORED: Empire Today shows off the hottest trends in flooring | FYI Philly
Philly's new outdoor hot spot and soul food gets healthy | FYI Philly
Alicia makes cocktails at Germantown Garden
Four things to know if you want to adopt a pig
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bernie Sanders holds rally against Hahnemann closure
11 people decontaminated in Ridley Twp. hazmat situation
Sixers sign Ben Simmons to 5-year contract extension
Multiple injuries after Lucky Lady Casino roof collapses in Gardena
Police: Man enters stranger's house, wakes woman for help after shooting
Witness: Car crash may have led to fatal Kensington shooting
Suspects wanted for stealing donation jar for CHOP
Show More
Bensalem woman accused of biting officer's leg during DUI arrest
Sentencing for woman involved GoFundMe scam postponed
Remains found believed to be 'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin
Overturned tractor trailer blocks traffic on I-295 southbound
More than 1 million people pledge to raid Area 51
More TOP STORIES News