Gina Gannon goes In the kitchen with Alessi Foods and Acme's registered dietician Natalie Filippone for some summer recipes on the grill.
In the Kitchen with Alessi
Recipes: Chicken burgers with pesto | Caprese pasta
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.