In the know: What's heating up Philadelphia's food scene this month

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which eateries have been most discussed this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at Philadelphia businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month.
Read on to see which spots are getting plenty of attention this autumn.
---
Middle Child
Photo: Middle Child/Yelp
Open since October 2017, this luncheonette is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Sandwiches" on Yelp.
Citywide, sandwich spots saw review counts increase by a median of 1.4 percent over the past month, but Middle Child saw a 13.3 percent increase, maintaining a strong 4.5-star rating throughout.
Located at 248 S. 11th St. in Washington Square, Middle Child offers eggs, bagels and Elixr coffee for breakfast, or deli sandwiches, hoagies and salads for lunch.
Sandler's On 9th
Photo: Josh M./Yelp
Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Washington Square's Sandler's On 9th, the New American spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.
While businesses categorized as "American (New)" on Yelp increased their review counts by a median of 2.2 percent over the past month, Sandler's On 9th bagged a 32.7 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a solid four-star rating.
There's more that's trending on Philadelphia's New American scene: The Love has seen a 10.7 percent increase in reviews, and Harp & Crown has seen a 6.6 percent bump.
Open at 834 Chestnut St. since June, Sandler's On 9th offers an all-day menu of burgers and sandwiches, as well as entrees like grilled skirt steak and a simmered whole chicken for two.
Scarpetta
Photo: John K./Yelp
Rittenhouse's Scarpetta is also making waves. Open since September 2016 at 210 W. Rittenhouse Square, the bar and Italian spot has seen a 9.1 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.2 percent for all businesses tagged "Bars" on Yelp.
There's more than one hot spot trending in Philadelphia's bar category: Porta has seen a 7.2 percent increase in reviews.
Scarpetta offers a mostly traditional take on Italian cuisine served along with a mostly (but not exclusively) Italian wine list and signature cocktails. Over the past month, it's maintained a solid four-star rating among Yelpers.
Luna Cafe
Photo: Sarah L./Yelp
Finally, Old City's Luna Cafe is the city's buzziest breakfast and brunch spot by the numbers.
The cafe, which debuted in 2015 at 317 Market St., increased its review count by 6.3 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 1.9 percent for the Yelp category "Breakfast & Brunch."
Luna Cafe offersboth healthy dishes, like quinoa bowls and avocado toast, and more indulgent options, like the smoked Gouda and turkey croissant.