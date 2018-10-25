FOOD & DRINK

In the know: What's heating up Philadelphia's food scene this month

Photo: Middle Child/Yelp

By Hoodline
Wondering where Philadelphia's insiders are eating and drinking? It's easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which eateries have been most discussed this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Philadelphia businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month.

Read on to see which spots are getting plenty of attention this autumn.

---

Middle Child



Photo: Middle Child/Yelp

Open since October 2017, this luncheonette is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Sandwiches" on Yelp.

Citywide, sandwich spots saw review counts increase by a median of 1.4 percent over the past month, but Middle Child saw a 13.3 percent increase, maintaining a strong 4.5-star rating throughout.

Located at 248 S. 11th St. in Washington Square, Middle Child offers eggs, bagels and Elixr coffee for breakfast, or deli sandwiches, hoagies and salads for lunch.

Sandler's On 9th



Photo: Josh M./Yelp

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Washington Square's Sandler's On 9th, the New American spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as "American (New)" on Yelp increased their review counts by a median of 2.2 percent over the past month, Sandler's On 9th bagged a 32.7 percent increase in reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a solid four-star rating.

There's more that's trending on Philadelphia's New American scene: The Love has seen a 10.7 percent increase in reviews, and Harp & Crown has seen a 6.6 percent bump.

Open at 834 Chestnut St. since June, Sandler's On 9th offers an all-day menu of burgers and sandwiches, as well as entrees like grilled skirt steak and a simmered whole chicken for two.

Scarpetta



Photo: John K./Yelp

Rittenhouse's Scarpetta is also making waves. Open since September 2016 at 210 W. Rittenhouse Square, the bar and Italian spot has seen a 9.1 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.2 percent for all businesses tagged "Bars" on Yelp.

There's more than one hot spot trending in Philadelphia's bar category: Porta has seen a 7.2 percent increase in reviews.

Scarpetta offers a mostly traditional take on Italian cuisine served along with a mostly (but not exclusively) Italian wine list and signature cocktails. Over the past month, it's maintained a solid four-star rating among Yelpers.

Luna Cafe



Photo: Sarah L./Yelp

Finally, Old City's Luna Cafe is the city's buzziest breakfast and brunch spot by the numbers.

The cafe, which debuted in 2015 at 317 Market St., increased its review count by 6.3 percent over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median review increase of 1.9 percent for the Yelp category "Breakfast & Brunch."

Luna Cafe offersboth healthy dishes, like quinoa bowls and avocado toast, and more indulgent options, like the smoked Gouda and turkey croissant.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Starbucks offers new 'Witches Brew' Frappuccino
McRib returns for 2018, now available through Uber Eats
Auntie's Biscuits brings homestyle fare to North Philly
Creator of green bean casserole dies at 92 in New Jersey
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
2 suspicious packages addressed to Biden found in Delaware
Powerball Results: No winner, jackpot swells to $750M
Winner of Mega Millions can stay anonymous thanks to law
Local spots to watch the Eagles' London game Sunday morning
Police: Feasterville thieves use scooter, place stolen alcohol in pants
The Parkway's 100th year soiree in Philadelphia
2 girls planned to kill classmates, drink blood, police say
Police: Man killed in possible road rage shooting
Show More
Sweet surprise: Students sign 'Happy Birthday' for deaf custodian
Dozens more breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Woman shot dead in Wilmington
Students sickened from cereal bars laced with pot
Wrong number leads Jimmy John's driver to help veteran
More News