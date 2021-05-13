FYI Philly

Infused Restaurant: bringing Philly vibe to South Jersey

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
EMBED <>More Videos

Infused Restaurant: bringing Philly vibe to South Jersey

CHERRY HILL, NJ-Infused Restaurant opened just before the pandemic, bringing tapas-style dining to Cherry Hill

The restaurant, inside the Holiday Inn, was opened by Tushar Shah who came to America from India 20 years ago for college. He studied electrical engineering with plans for a career in computer science but while in college, he worked at a hotel and fell in love with the hospitality industry.

Dishes include pork stuffed potstickers, fresh burrata cheese with melon and prosciutto, mushrooms stuffed with crab, and roasted salmon with corn and crab salad. There's a strong focus on locally crafted beers and herb-infused cocktails.

Infused Restaurant (inside Holiday Inn) | Website | Facebook | Instagram

2175 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill NJ 08002

(856) 665-7427
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfyi philly
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Sabbatical Beauty owner creates handcrafted skincare products at her Bok Building lab
Gabriella's Vietnam and Tina's Tacos highlight food and culture
Strip mall gems offer authentic Cambodian and Indonesian cuisine
Sri's Company and Tita Emmie's honor their Asian roots with comfort food specialties
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden talks COVID response after new CDC mask guidance | LIVE
Philly's health commissioner resigns for disposal of MOVE bombing remains
Fire that destroyed Philly church was intentionally set, 20K reward offered: ATF
Phillies increasing seating capacity; full stadium & tailgating to return
Biden exec order beefs up cybersecurity after pipeline hack
Trio works to revitalize urban neighborhoods with a focus on equity
Gunman fires on group holding vigil, killing 20-year-old
Show More
Montgomery County mask guidance changes on Friday
'Lack of empathy' in Black doctor's care before COVID death: Report
Caleb Kennedy leaves 'American Idol' after controversial video surfaces
AccuWeather: Spring Beauty And Finally Turning Milder
Mt. Airy native aims to launch three-story community space for artists
More TOP STORIES News