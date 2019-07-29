DE.CO is the brand new contemporary food hall located right next to the Hotel Du Pont, in the heart of Wilmington, Delaware.
You can find everything from award-worthy pizza, international cuisines, and touches of Baltimore. You can even find the hotel's famous macaroons at Spark'd, the hotel's pastry shop at DE.CO.
111 W 10th St, Wilmington, DE 19801
Inside Wilmington's contemporary food hall of flavor
