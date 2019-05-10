Food & Drink

Internet goes crazy over the 'naked nugget'

EMBED <>More Videos

Internet goes crazy over the 'naked nugget'. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 10, 2019.

Earlier this week we told you about chicken nugget ice cream, a concoction that thoroughly horrified social media.

Today, we're upping the game with the "naked nugget."

The "naked nugget" can best be described as a peeled chicken nugget.

The stripped bites went viral earlier this week after a Twitter user shared a photo of the way he prefers his McDonalds.

He put skin on one side of the container and naked nuggets, plus dipping sauce, on the other.

As you might imagine, people immediately lost it, calling him a monster and saying he defiled the chicken.

But others are on his side.

Sage Anderson from Mashable not only defended the nude nuggets, but she provided a step-by-step guide to peeling your own.

Anderson even risked a total internet meltdown by saying the discarded nugget shells are actually the best part.

RELATED: Irish company creates chicken nugget flavored ice cream
EMBED More News Videos

Irish company creates chicken nugget flavored ice cream.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmcdonald'sbig talkerschicken
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SEPTA train conductor shot in West Mount Airy; teen sought
Police investigating man's death in Langhorne
Body found in plastic storage bin inside Frankford home
Anti-abortion rally outside Planned Parenthood after Sims' video
Texas Police Department makes dying girl's police dreams come true
Party City to close 45 stores amid helium shortage
Show More
Global helium shortage could deflate party expectations
AccuWeather: Warmer, More Humid Today With PM T'Storms
NJ woman accused of cyber trolling people across the world
20-year-old man struck by car, slammed against building
Delaware's Dogfish Head acquired by Sam Adams
More TOP STORIES News