U.S. & WORLD

Internet loves Iowa girl's 'ranch reach' behind Senator Gillibrand

EMBED </>More Videos

Internet loves Iowa girl's 'ranch reach' behind Senator Gillibrand. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on February 21, 2019.

Presidential campaign stumping is already in full swing in Iowa.

But there's one woman who's stealing viral headlines, not because she's running for office, but for something some may consider more important.

Ranch. As in Ranch dressing.

She has been dubbed "Ranch Girl."

Her viral moment happened as Democratic Presidential Candidate Kirsten Gillibrand was speaking to voters at an Iowa City restaurant.

The college student says she was upstairs leading a bible study group when their order arrived, without ranch.

Hanna Kinney was caught on video trying to squeeze by Senator Gillibrand as she throws her hands up to say, "Sorry, I'm just trying to get some ranch."

The internet went mad for her.

People are joking that Hanna Kinney is the "Hero America Needs Now."

Senator Gillibrand gets it, she tweeted, "Never get between a Midwesterner and their ranch."

The restaurant is giving her a free supply for a year.

So, what was the ranch for? Her pizza. She's a dipper.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldbig talkerspizzapresidential race
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
Beam falls from NYC subway platform, pierces windshield
Nike releasing all-female athletes ad featuring Simone Biles
Mom blogger's post about 'Cheat Day' lunchbox for young girls goes viral
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Here are Harrisburg's top 3 Southeast Asian spots
Woosa Bubble Tea brings bubble tea and more to Powelton
Explore the newest businesses to debut in Philadelphia
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
Police: Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway
Peter Tork, Monkees guitarist, dead at 77
Body found in Banning Park in New Castle County
3 family members stabbed in Ridley Township home
Police: Boy, 4, dies after being impaled by piece of glass
Dog found on NJ train tracks reunited with family
2nd driver located after pedestrian killed in Bensalem
Show More
Victims claim they were shot while driving on I-95
Pennsylvania must replace voting machines, lawmakers told
What's the Deal: Changes coming to how your credit score is calculated
AccuWeather: Partly Cloudy, Cooler Tonight
Duke star Williamson sprains knee after Nike shoe blows out
More News