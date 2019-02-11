FYI Philly

Introducing Davio's Valentines Champagne Cocktail

Davio's has created a special Valentines Day Champagne cocktail for lovebirds.

Davios Valentines Champagne Cocktail
If you want to show your love an Instagram-worthy cocktail, Davio's in King of Prussia has created a beauty dubbed "Cupid's Arrow".

Davio's KOP | Facebook
200 Main Street, King of Prussia, PA 19406

The Cupid's Arrow Recipe
  • Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label
  • 1 ounce of Grande Marnier Raspberry Peach
  • 1/2 ounce St. Germain Elderflower
  • Splash of Cranberry for Color
Directions: Shake Twice & Pour into wine glass. Cheers!
----------

