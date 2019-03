Introducing Davio's Valentines Champagne Cocktail

Davios Valentines Champagne Cocktail

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

1 ounce of Grande Marnier Raspberry Peach

1/2 ounce St. Germain Elderflower

Splash of Cranberry for Color

If you want to show your love an Instagram-worthy cocktail, Davio's in King of Prussia has created a beauty dubbed "Cupid's Arrow".200 Main Street, King of Prussia, PA 19406Shake Twice & Pour into wine glass. Cheers!----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.