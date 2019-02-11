Introducing Davio's Valentines Champagne Cocktail

If you want to show your love an Instagram-worthy cocktail, Davio's in King of Prussia has created a beauty dubbed "Cupid's Arrow".
200 Main Street, King of Prussia, PA 19406
The Cupid's Arrow Recipe
- Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label
- 1 ounce of Grande Marnier Raspberry Peach
- 1/2 ounce St. Germain Elderflower
- Splash of Cranberry for Color
