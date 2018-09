Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant comes to Center City

Looking for a new place to grab craft brews and casual cuisine? You're in luck: Delaware-based chain Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant has opened a new location at 1150 Market St. in Center City.Try the seasonal bourbon chocolate porter, the spot's classic porter aged in a bourbon barrel with chocolate nibs to accentuate the chocolate notes with hints of vanilla; or the the Fairmount Harvest, a fruited sour ale that's brewed with raspberry, blackberry and boysenberry purees.Signature beers on tap include the Vienna red lager, a European amber lager with a delicate malt aroma, and the Witberry, a classic, unfiltered Belgian wheat beer with a touch of raspberry.On the food menu, offerings include appetizers and shareable plates like Philly cheesesteak egg rolls, Baja-style fish tacos, flatbreads and Korean barbecue chicken wings.With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has been warmly received by patrons.Jency S., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 18, wrote , "I have always been a fan of Iron Hill Brewery and this location is a great addition. ... The happy hour prices can't be beat and since Iron Hill is a brewery first, their craft beers are a must."Yelper Rachel O. noted , "Great airy feel with large windows, affording architectural views of surrounding buildings. The brewpub decor and layout is similar to other Iron Hill locations -- with a bar, high top and table seating. ... Menu is still evolving, but had a good mix of bar fare/snacks, as well as healthier options."Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. from Monday-Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-noon on Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-noon on Saturday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.