Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant comes to Center City

Looking for a new place to grab craft brews and casual cuisine? You're in luck: Delaware-based chainIron Hill Brewery & Restaurant has opened a new location at 1150 Market St. in Center City.
Try the seasonal bourbon chocolate porter, the spot's classic porter aged in a bourbon barrel with chocolate nibs to accentuate the chocolate notes with hints of vanilla; or the the Fairmount Harvest, a fruited sour ale that's brewed with raspberry, blackberry and boysenberry purees.
Signature beers on tap include the Vienna red lager, a European amber lager with a delicate malt aroma, and the Witberry, a classic, unfiltered Belgian wheat beer with a touch of raspberry.
On the food menu, offerings include appetizers and shareable plates like Philly cheesesteak egg rolls, Baja-style fish tacos, flatbreads and Korean barbecue chicken wings.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has been warmly received by patrons.
Jency S., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 18, wrote, "I have always been a fan of Iron Hill Brewery and this location is a great addition. ... The happy hour prices can't be beat and since Iron Hill is a brewery first, their craft beers are a must."
Yelper Rachel O. noted, "Great airy feel with large windows, affording architectural views of surrounding buildings. The brewpub decor and layout is similar to other Iron Hill locations -- with a bar, high top and table seating. ... Menu is still evolving, but had a good mix of bar fare/snacks, as well as healthier options."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. from Monday-Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-noon on Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-noon on Saturday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.
