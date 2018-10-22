Island eats: The 4 best Caribbean restaurants in Lancaster

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Caribbean restaurants around Lancaster, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture the next time you're on the hunt.
1. Callaloo Trinidadian Kitchen
Photo: Callaloo Trinidadian Kitchen/Yelp
Topping the list is Callaloo Trinidadian Kitchen. Located at 351 N. Mulberry St., the Trinidadian spot is the highest-rated Caribbean restaurant in Lancaster, boasting five stars out of 175 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, you'll find dishes such as the roasted duck, marinated in five spices and glazed, served with duck crackling lo mein; the spicy pepper beef sauteed in bell peppers, scallions, hoisin and garlic chili sauce with jasmine rice; and the coconut jerk chicken thighs with coconut jerk sauce and jasmine rice. (See the full menu here.)
Shana A., who reviewed it on Oct. 13, said, "The best restaurant ever! Food is phenomenal, I always bring people from out of town here and they love it. Staff is amazing. Accommodating to vegans!"
2. Flora's
Photo: Jonna H./Yelp
Next up is Flora's, situated at 306 N. Mulberry. With 4.5 stars out of 85 reviews on Yelp, the Latin American, Cuban and Puerto Rican spot has proven to be a local favorite.
It offers options like the lobster paella with shrimp, rice and chorizo sausage; the Mar y Tierra with chicken tenderloins and shrimp with rice and beans; and the lamb chops with balsamic glaze with rice and beans on the side.
Yelp reviewer Hannah W. said, "I love Flora's! This is one of the best neighborhood gems! I've never had a meal that I didn't enjoy. It is best to call and make a reservation or get there as soon as she opens. The space is small and there is usually a steady crowd of folks."
3. Old San Juan Latin Cuisine & Rum Bar
Photo: Old San Juan Latin Cuisine & Rum Bar/Yelp
Old San Juan Latin Cuisine & Rum Bar, a Puerto Rican, Spanish and Latin American spot downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 97 Yelp reviews. Head over to 25 W. King St. to see for yourself.
The menu has dishes such as the Mofongo (green plantains smashed with garlic and pork grinds, served stewed with choice of meat), Pollo Guisada and Bistec Encebollado, among others. Entrees come with your choice of white, Cuban or yellow rice; black or red beans; and either sweet plantains or fried plantains. (See the full menu here.)
Yelper Pat R. wrote, "Perfect. If you want authentic Puerto Rican food, come here. Delicious. The Pulpo Salad is what dreams are made of, served with tostones and magic sauce."
4. Caribbean Wave Jamaican Jerk Restaurant
Photo: Kathy W./Yelp
Then there's Caribbean Wave Jamaican Jerk Restaurant, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Caribbean eatery at 701 E. Chestnut St.
Dinner options include curry goat, jerk shrimp, oxtail, steamed snapper and more. Round out your meal with sides like sweet yams, plantains, red beans and rice and reggae corn. It also offers whole and half jerk chickens and chicken wings in flavors like Jerk BBQ, Jerk Pineapple and Mango Pineapple.
William P., who visited the restaurant on Sept. 3, said, "Jerk chicken was amazing. Staff was friendly. If you're thinking about it, give them a shot. Food has great spice and flavor."