FYI Philly

Herman's Coffee looks like a gas station, but its the new spot for South Philadelphia foodies

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Herman's Coffee sounds like a caffeine stop but it looks much more like a mechanic's garage

Husband and wife owners Mat and Amy Falco took an an old auto shop and gas station and turned it into a small-batch-coffee-roaster, and specialty-foods-market, stocked with locally-made cheeses, artisan sweets, and Mat's obsession with unique tinned fish that you can't find elsewhere.

The couple also bought a food cart for rotating restaurant pop-ups. Mondays and Fridays feature dinners, on weekends, food trucks pull up during brunch hours with burritos, Brazilian cake rolls, ice cream and artisan finds.

There's no phone so don't try calling; just pop over and experience the scene.

Herman's Coffee | Facebook | Instagram
1313 S. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiafyi phillybe localish philadelphiabe localish
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Caponata Alla Napoletana Italian salad recipe, Divine Lorrane $50 gift card sweepstakes
Rowhome Coffee puts twist on Philly pretzel with new breakfast sandwich
MUSI is home to Poi Dog sauces, eco-sustainable cheesesteak called the Frizwit
Gilben's Bakery is serving up Philly's best Po'Boy sandwiches
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. restaurants, bars to see some pandemic limits lifted in April
Cheerleader's mom accused of faking images of daughter's rivals
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Philly to reopen hybrid learning option for some families; more schools to reopen
Oscars 2021: Full list of nominations
'Amityville Horror' killer Ronald DeFeo Jr. dies in prison
Show More
Infectious diseases Dr. Paul Offit discusses the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out
Vatican bars gay union blessing, says God 'can't bless sin'
AccuWeather: Sunny, brisk and colder today
NJ forest fire consumes 170 acres; at least 29 buildings damaged
J&J vaccine to be administered at Liacouras Center for those eligible
More TOP STORIES News