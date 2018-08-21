It's a date: Treat yourself at Philadelphia's 5 priciest steakhouses

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end steakhouses in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
1. Butcher and Singer
PHOTO: butcher and Singer/YELP
Topping the list is Butcher and Singer. Located at 1500 Walnut St. in Rittenhouse, the upscale spot is the most popular high-end steakhouse in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,014 reviews on Yelp.
The restaurant pays homage to the glitz of 1940s Hollywood, complete with charred steaks, chops, an extensive raw bar, classic cocktails and iconic entrees such as Surf and Turf and Twin Lobster Tails. (You can view the dinner menu here.)
2. Barclay Prime
PHOTO: barclay prime/YELP
Next up is Rittenhouse's Barclay Prime, situated at 237 S. 18th St., which says it offers world-class cuisine with a menu "built around subtle twists that never skimp on luxury."
On the menu, expect to find a personalized meat and seafood program with offerings like rack of lamb with confit potato, black olive and rosemary; seared diver scallops with fried green tomato and maple-bacon jam; and prime35-day dry-aged porterhouse with horseradish creme fraiche. (See the full dinner menu here.)
With 4.5 stars out of 597 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse has proven to be a local favorite.
Yelper Jim C., who reviewed the upscale spot Aug. 20, wrote, "We eat at Barclay Prime at least once a year and can honestly say it has the best steaks in Philly. Each order is always cooked perfectly and the sides are top notch."
3. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
PHOTO: Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse /YELP
Rittenhouse's Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, located at 1426-1428 Chestnut St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy steakhouse and traditional American spot four stars out of 833 reviews.
Situated inside a historic landmark near City Hall, the national chain offers an assortment of steak cuts (including wagyu and dry-aged options), along with locally sourced seafood, desserts and an extensive wine list.
Come try menu offerings like cheesesteak dumplings with spicy ketchup; bone-in prime rib-eye; or broiled lobster tail served tableside with drawn butter and lemon. (You can check out the full dinner menu here.)
4. The Capital Grille
Photo: The Capital Grille/Yelp
National chain The Capital Grille, a steakhouse and wine bar in Washington Square, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 509 Yelp reviews. Steak varieties range from filet mignon and veal tomahawk to dry-aged porterhouse and double-cut lamb rib chops.
An extensive wine list is on offer as well, along with seafood entrees and signature chef suggestions. (See the full menu here.)
"Wow what a great meal!" shared Yelper Maria-Elena T. "The bone-in filet was phenomenal. Cooked to perfection. Gorgonzola on top was the right amount. Beautiful!"
Interested? Head on over to 1338 Chestnut St. to see for yourself.
5. Urban Farmer Philadelphia
Photo: Urban Farmer Philadelphia/Yelp
Over in Logan Square, check out Urban Farmer Philadelphia, which has earned four stars out of 344 reviews on Yelp. Treat yourself at the upscale steakhouse and traditional American spot by heading over to 1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Situated on Philadelphia's historic Logan Square, the modern steakhouse brings "rural chic" to life with a focus on locally sourced ingredients, heritage-bred beef and straightforward preparations.
Starters include options such as seared foie gras and beef tartare, while steak varieties range from Colorado beef wagyu and grain-finished filets to dry-aged New York strip and steak frites with black garlic-olive rub. (Check out the full menu here.)