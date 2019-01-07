FYI PHILLY

It's soup season at Oyster House and these Philly restaurants

Melissa Magee rounds up five restaurants serving up soup that will warm you to the bone.

Soup Season
Looking for a delicious way to take the chill out of a cold winter day? Melissa Magee rounds up five restaurants serving up soup that will warm you to the bone.

Oyster House Fish Chowder | Facebook
1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-567-7683

Good Dog Bar Shellfish Stew | Facebook
224 S 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-985-9600

Southgate Korean Braised Beef Stew (March 2-10) | Facebook
1801 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
215-560-8443

Bud & Marilyn's Matzo Ball Soup | Facebook
1234 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-546-2220

Fond Classic French Onion Soup | Facebook
1537 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-551-5000
