It's soup season at Oyster House and these Philly restaurants

Soup Season
Looking for a delicious way to take the chill out of a cold winter day? Melissa Magee rounds up five restaurants serving up soup that will warm you to the bone.
Oyster House Fish Chowder | Facebook
1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-567-7683
Good Dog Bar Shellfish Stew | Facebook
224 S 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-985-9600
Southgate Korean Braised Beef Stew (March 2-10) | Facebook
1801 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
215-560-8443
Bud & Marilyn's Matzo Ball Soup | Facebook
1234 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-546-2220
Fond Classic French Onion Soup | Facebook
1537 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-551-5000
