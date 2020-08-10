FYI Philly

JamBrü Kombucha: Brewing a New Business during a Pandemic

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Jamaar Julal has been brewing kombucha on the side for a few years and selling it on his personal Instagram page.

But when he was furloughed from both his job at Poi Dog and The Restaurant School where he is an alum, he decided that the pandemic provided the perfect time to build his own business.

And his komboucha comes with a twist. He infuses it with flavors that honor his Jamaican heritage.

As a young Black man, attending private schools that were otherwise all white, Julal says he's struggled with depression and a sense of identity.

A tattoo on his arm reminds him that 'everything's good,' and that he is perfect just the way he is.

He launched a GoFundMe Page with the hopes of getting out of his Point Breeze home kitchen and into a commercial space then buying more equipment so that he can increase his output.

JamBrü Kombucha | Instagram | GoFundMe Page
