Jonesing for desserts? Check out Lancaster's top 5 spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert sources in Lancaster, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.
1. Bistro Barberet & Bakery
Photo: kat j./Yelp
Topping the list is Bistro Barberet & Bakery. Located at 26 E. King St. in Central Business District, the bakery and French spot is the highest rated dessert spot in Lancaster, boasting 4.5 stars out of 105 reviews on Yelp.
2. Lancaster Cupcake
Photo: lancaster cupcake/Yelp
Next up is Central Business District's Lancaster Cupcake, situated at 24 W. Orange St. With 4.5 stars out of 75 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score cupcakes and ice cream and frozen yogurt has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Prince Street Cafe
Photo: Michael K./Yelp
Downtown's Prince Street Cafe, located at 15 N. Prince St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe and bakery four stars out of 191 reviews.
4. Splits and Giggles
Photo: penprapha B./Yelp
Splits And Giggles, a spot to score sandwiches, ice cream and frozen yogurt and coffee and tea in Chestnut Hill, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 42 Yelp reviews. Head over to 500 W. Lemon St. to see for yourself.
5. Beiler's Donuts
Photo: beiler's donuts/Yelp
Last but not least, over in Stadium District, check out Beiler's Donuts, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score doughnuts and more at 398 Harrisburg Ave.