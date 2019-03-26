Jonesing for hot dogs? Check out Philadelphia's top 5 spots

Food & Drink

Destination Dogs. | Photo: John K./Yelp

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hot dog outlets in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.


1. Paesano's Philly Style




Topping the list is Paesano's Philly Style. Located at 148 W. Girard Ave. in Northern Liberties, the spot to score sandwiches, salads and hot dogs is the highest rated hot dog spot in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 625 reviews on Yelp.

2. Lucky's Last Chance




Next up is Manayunk's Lucky's Last Chance, situated at 4421 Main St. With 4.5 stars out of 430 reviews on Yelp, the bar, which offers burgers, hot dogs and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Destination Dogs




Washington Square's Destination Dogs, located at 1111-1113 Walnut St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and New American spot, which offers hot dogs and more, 4.5 stars out of 267 reviews.

4. Fox & Son Fancy Corn Dogs




Fox & Son Fancy Corn Dogs, a poutinerie and gluten-free spot that offers hot dogs and more in Center City, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 122 Yelp reviews. Head over to 51 N. 12th St. to see for yourself.

5. Johnny's Hots




Last but not least, there's Johnny's Hots, a Fishtown favorite with 4.5 stars out of 73 reviews. Stop by 1234 N. Delaware Ave. to hit up the spot to score sandwiches, hot dogs and burgers next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.
