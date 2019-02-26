FOOD & DRINK

Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Lancaster's top 4 spots

Splits and Giggles. | Photo: Erin H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving ice cream and frozen yogurt?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ice cream and frozen yogurt outlets in Lancaster, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Splits And Giggles



Photo: penprapha b./Yelp

First up is Chestnut Hill's Splits And Giggles, situated at 500 W. Lemon St. With 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score sandwiches, ice cream and frozen yogurt and coffee and tea has proven to be a local favorite.

2. Rolled Cold Creamery



Photo: stephanie s./Yelp

Central Business District's Rolled Cold Creamery, located at 24 E. Orange St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score rolled ice cream and frozen yogurt and coffee and tea 4.5 stars out of 29 reviews.

3. Lancaster Sweet Shoppe



Photo: hanadc t./Yelp

Lancaster Sweet Shoppe, a chocolatier and shop that offers ice cream and frozen yogurt and more in Musser Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 27 Yelp reviews. Head over to 141 N. Duke St. to see for yourself.

4. Dough and Co



Photo: michael k./Yelp

Over in Central Business District, check out Dough and Co, which has earned four stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score desserts, coffee and tea and ice cream and frozen yogurt at 46 N. Prince St.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Root beer float, pancakes and syrup among new Peeps flavors
5 top spots for desserts in Philadelphia
Coke's new Orange Vanilla flavored soda hits shelves
Keurig unveils machine to help you make cocktails
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mother arraigned, daughter arrested after 5 family members murdered
Human remains found in Center City
Family says NEST camera taken over by hacker
Firefighting foam surrounds N.J. pizza shop, 1 injured in fire
Police: Person of interest in South Philly sex assaults in custody
Bensalem man charged with murder in deadly hit-and-run
Report: Weed killer found in wine and beer
Delaware trooper dragged by SUV in Mill Creek
Show More
44 dogs removed from Del. home, some will be up for adoption
AccuWeather: Still Windy, Cold Today
Taylor Swift serenades couple at engagement party
76ers' Boban Marjanovic to have MRI after injuring right knee
Authorities: Kraft visited parlor on day of AFC Championship
More News