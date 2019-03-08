Jonesing for noodles? Check out Philadelphia's top 5 spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top noodle outlets in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
1. Nan Zhou Hand Drawn Noodle House
Photo: nan zhou hand drawn noodle house/Yelp
Topping the list is Nan Zhou Hand Drawn Noodle House. Located at 1022 Race St. in Chinatown, the Chinese spot, which offers noodles and more, is the most popular noodle spot in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 1,849 reviews on Yelp.
2. Sang Kee Peking Duck House
PHOTO: nick d./YELP
Next up is Chinatown's Sang Kee Peking Duck House, situated at 238 N. Ninth St. With four stars out of 773 reviews on Yelp, the Cantonese spot, which offers noodles and juice and smoothies, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Cheu Noodle Bar
PHOTO: matthew l./YELP
Washington Square's Cheu Noodle Bar, located at 255 S. 10th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Asian fusion spot, which offers noodles and more, four stars out of 765 reviews.
4. Sky Cafe
PHOTO: frederick s./YELP
Sky Cafe, an Indonesian spot that offers noodles and more in Passyunk Square, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 130 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1122-38 Washington Ave., Suite B to see for yourself.
5. Thang Long Restaurant
Photo: chi t./Yelp
Over in West Kensington, check out Thang Long Restaurant, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 126 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Vietnamese spot, which offers bubble tea and noodles, at 2536 Kensington Ave.
