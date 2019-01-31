FOOD & DRINK

Jonesing for sushi? Check out Philadelphia's top 5 spots

Morimoto. | Photo: Darren L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to sample the best sushi around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sushi outlets in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

---

1. Morimoto



Photo: morimo/Yelp

Topping the list is Morimoto. Located at 723 Chestnut St. in Old City, the sushi bar and Japanese spot is the most popular sushi spot in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,711 reviews on Yelp.

2. Double Knot



Photo: nicholas y./Yelp

Next up is Washington Square's Double Knot, situated at 120 S. 13th St. With 4.5 stars out of 701 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar, bar and Japanese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Umai Umai



Photo: john k./Yelp

Spring Garden's Umai Umai, located at 533 N. 22nd St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar and Japanese spot 4.5 stars out of 376 reviews.

4. Vic Sushi Bar



Photo: jing w./Yelp

Over in Rittenhouse, check out Vic Sushi Bar, which has earned four stars out of 804 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sushi bar and Japanese spot at 2035 Sansom St.

5. Hikari Sushi



Photo: bryant c./Yelp

And then there's Hikari Sushi, a Northern Liberties favorite with five stars out of 68 reviews. Stop by 1040 N. American St., Suite 701 to hit up the sushi bar and Japanese spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
