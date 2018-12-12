Ka' Moon brings Egyptian fare to Old City | Hoodline

A new Egyptian and halal spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 111 S. Independence Mall East in Old City, the fresh addition to the historic Bourse Marketplace is called Ka' Moon.
The owners of Ka'Moon are also behind The Taza Stop in Bethlehem and The Taza Truck, according to its website. The fast-casual Egyptian-style eatery offerings a variety of rice bowls, signature wraps, shawarma, hummus bowls, fried chicken and more, according to The Bourse. Yelpers are raving about the kushari bowl with fried cauliflower and falafel.
With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
And Andrea A., who reviewed the spot on Nov. 21, wrote, " The rice bowl had a base of rice and then some macaroni noodles, lentils and chickpeas thrown in. The tomato sauce was delicious and a little spicy. We added fried cauliflower on top, which was good."
Yelper Billy K. added, "I tried the steak rice bowl and it was excellent. I loved the Egyptian-style rice, which was spiced well and included toasted vermicelli noodles. The steak was cut thin, tender and also spiced to my liking."
Head on over to check it out: Ka' Moon is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
