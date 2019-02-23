U.S. & WORLD

Keurig unveils machine to help you make cocktails

Keurig unveils machine to help you make cocktails.

Keurig is well-known for making getting a cup of coffee in the morning much easier.

Now, it's doing the same for your favorite cocktail!

Sales are now expanding for what is called "Drinkworks Home Bar."

It comes complete with pods that contain the ingredients for a cocktail -- including the booze.

"Drinkworks" offers 24 different kinds of beverages that includes beer, cider and over a dozen mixed drinks, such as a Cosmopolitan.

Right now, it's only being sold in Missouri and Florida.

