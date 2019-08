KFC meatless fried chicken coming to Atlanta

It’s Kentucky Fried Chicken but it’s made with @BeyondMeat. It’s confusing, but it’s also delicious. Feast on these Kentucky Fried miracles tomorrow while they last at KFC in Atlanta, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/lC5oYM1cmk — KFC (@kfc) August 26, 2019

ATLANTA -- Vegan fried chicken, anyone? Kentucky Fried Chicken is testing a meatless option -- saying it tastes like chicken, looks like chicken but there is no chicken.KFC is calling it, "Beyond Fried Chicken, a Kentucky Fried Miracle."The plant-based chicken is in partnership with Beyond Meat "It's confusing, but it's also delicious," KFC tweeted.You can get nuggets or boneless wings."The new plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken offers the finger lickin' good fried chicken flavor only KFC can deliver as a perfect choice for those searching for plant-based meat options on-the-go," KFC said in a statement The vegan chicken meal is not available everywhere, yet.KFC says it will be testing the recipe in Atlanta, Georgia on August 27.Would you try it?