KFC tests out chicken and Cheetos sandwich

KFC tests out chicken and Cheetos sandwich. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on February 3, 2019.

This new sandwich combination satisfies your hunger for both chicken and Cheetos.

Kentucky Fried Chicken is testing the concoction.

It features the restaurant chain's extra crispy chicken filet sandwich with special Cheetos sauce, topped off with a layer of Cheetos.

The sandwich isn't available here in our area just yet.

