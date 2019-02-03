KFC tests out chicken and Cheetos sandwich

This new sandwich combination satisfies your hunger for both chicken and Cheetos.
Kentucky Fried Chicken is testing the concoction.
It features the restaurant chain's extra crispy chicken filet sandwich with special Cheetos sauce, topped off with a layer of Cheetos.
The sandwich isn't available here in our area just yet.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldkfcfast food restaurant
foodu.s. & worldkfcfast food restaurant