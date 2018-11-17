KFC to offer chicken and waffles for a limited time

A popular, yet unusual combination is now available at a fast-food restaurant.
Kentucky Fried Chicken has introduced its own version of "chicken and waffles."
It features the Colonel's extra-crispy chicken on top of belgian-style, sugar-coated waffles.
The company says it's at a price just about anyone can afford, but the meal will only be available from now until the end of the year.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldkfcfast food restaurant
foodu.s. & worldkfcfast food restaurant