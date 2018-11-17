U.S. & WORLD

KFC to offer chicken and waffles for a limited time

KFC to offer chicken and waffles for a limited time. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 17, 2018.

A popular, yet unusual combination is now available at a fast-food restaurant.

Kentucky Fried Chicken has introduced its own version of "chicken and waffles."

It features the Colonel's extra-crispy chicken on top of belgian-style, sugar-coated waffles.

The company says it's at a price just about anyone can afford, but the meal will only be available from now until the end of the year.

