FOOD & DRINK

Korean Bakery 'Paris Baguette' Debuts In Chinatown

There's a brand-new bakery in town. Called Paris Baguette, the fresh arrival is located at 923 Arch St. in Chinatown.

Despite its name, Paris Baguette hails from Korea, with more than 3,000 locations worldwide. Specializing in French-inspired cakes, pastries, sandwiches and signature coffee drinks, the global chain first began opening U.S. franchise stores in 2016.

For breads and pastries, expect to see offerings like mozzarella onion bread, cinnamon sugar coffee bun, soft sweet potato cake, and chocolate cream bread.

On the cakes and desserts menu, look for items like strawberry cheese pudding cake, green tea chiffon, and ganache cream cake.

If you're looking for something a little more substantial for lunch, check out the grab-and-go salad and sandwich options like pesto chicken pasta salad, egg and cheese croissant served with a side of fresh fruit, and Thai noodle salad.

Rounding things out are signature drinks like the "Watermelon Tornado Juice," honey cold-brew lattes, iced caramel lattes, and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The new bakery has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp.

Jada G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 24th, said: "I am so excited that there is a Korean chain bakery somewhere closer than Olney! I have been craving green tea lattes and sausage bread for a really long time."

Yelper Michelle D. added: "Best cakes you can get in Chinatown compared to where I've ordered before. Ordered the Strawberry cream cake: very light, fluffy, and not too sweet--which I really like. All of their cakes are beautiful, which is a plus."

And Cally T. said: "SUPER convenient and accessible, no more having to travel the extra mile to hmart just for some tasty pastries at PB."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Paris Baguette is open daily from 7am-10pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Games, grub and drinks: Your guide to Atlantic City's 3 newest businesses
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
3 new places to savor Indian fare in Philly
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Jet Wine Bar's Hummus
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns next week
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Show More
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News