KPOP Korean Fusion debuts in Ocean City

Photo: Gen B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new counter-service Korean eatery has you covered. Called KPOP Korean Fusion, the new arrival is located at 1006 Boardwalk and is in the space formerly occupied by Pushpa Imports.

It features a straightforward menu of Korean specialties like japchae (glass noodles) and mandoo (dumplings), plus spicy chicken wings, poke bowls and rice bowls of chicken, pork or beef.

With a three-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, KPOP Korean Fusion is still finding its footing.

J B., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 4, wrote, "This is a new option on the boardwalk. I had the Korean spiced wings. Very hot and freshly made. The spice was excellent and left a nice reminder with every bite, as a good spiced wing should."

And Steve H. wrote, "Very delicious spicy chicken wings. Perfectly cooked and seasoned. Definitely as good as any I've ever had. Little bit of a wait, but not too bad."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: KPOP Korean Fusion is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
