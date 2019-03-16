krispy kreme

Krispy Kreme brings back green doughnuts for St. Patrick's Day weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Krispy Kreme offering green original glazed donuts this weekend

What's better than a pot o' gold? Maybe free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a year!

This weekend, Krispy Kreme is offering green original glazed doughnuts as well as a chance to win free doughnuts for a year.

Through Sunday March 17, the doughnut chain is offering a green version of their classic glazed treat.



Every purchase earns someone a chance to win a golden pass - that means one free dozen original glazed donuts per month until St. Patrick's Day 2020.

Here's how you can find your local shop.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkgreenholidayfree foodkrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KRISPY KREME
Krispy Kreme offering 'conversation doughnuts' for Valentine's Day
Conversation doughnuts fill heart-shaped hole left by Sweethearts
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 3 wounded in after-hours club shooting in Camden
5 hospitalized after fire breaks out in Wynnefield home
Drunk driving suspected in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
1 hospitalized after 2 vehicles collide in Camden
Charges dropped against former Phillie Lenny Dykstra
After NZ attack, expert warns of "24/7 Klan rallies" on fringe websites
Phillies star Harper hit by 96 mph pitch in ankle, limps off
Show More
Man, 20, Rides school bus, goes to school after night of drinking
1 dead, 3 firefighters injured in Northeast Philadelphia house blaze
Man gets life term for killing estranged wife as son watched
Police: 2 men arrested for stealing auto parts in NE Philadelphia
Long road to recovery for injured firefighter
More TOP STORIES News