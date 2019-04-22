krispy kreme

Krispy Kreme Lemon Glazed doughnuts return for one week

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Krispy Kreme is bringing back the fan-favorite Lemon Glazed doughnut - for one week only.

From April 22-28, participating shops will offer a zesty spin on the original glazed doughnut.



On May 6, Krispy Kreme will also start selling summer fruit-inspired doughnuts including pineapple, key lime and strawberry.

Find your local store here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknckrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KRISPY KREME
Krispy Kreme opens redesigned shop with doughnut-infused ice cream
Krispy Kreme opening flagship store in Times Square
Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
Krispy Kreme releases 3 fruit-flavored doughnuts for summer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News