Krispy Kreme offering 'conversation doughnuts' for Valentine's Day

Krispy Kreme offering 'conversation doughnuts' for Valentine's Day. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on February 3, 2019.

Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet alternative to the classic hearts with messages.

These are Valentine "conversation doughnuts."

The company is offering the sweet phrases which include "be mine," "all the feels," and "DM me."

The edible, heart-shaped doughnuts feature four flavors inside such as cake batter, chocolate creme, raspberry filled, and strawberries and creme.

They are available through Valentine's Day.

