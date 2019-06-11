Food & Drink

Sweet treat: Krispy Kreme opening flagship store in Times Square

(Business Wire/Krispy Kreme)

NEW YORK CITY -- Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme announced it will open a brand-new flagship store in Times Square next year.

The first-of-its-kind flagship shop will open at 48th Street and Broadway and will serve fresh doughnuts 24/7, the company announced Monday.


Krispy Kreme is most well-known for its signature original glazed doughnut.

The flagship store will showcase the doughnut making process, interactive digital experiences, a glaze waterfall, stadium-style seating, a walk-up window and exclusive merchandise.

The store is expected to serve more guests annually than any other Krispy Kreme location in the world.

"Our direction is to be the most loved sweet treat brand in the world. In the most iconic city in the world, the Krispy Kreme Times Square Flagship will showcase our brand on the global stage and inspire customer wonder. We love making awesome doughnuts - and New Yorkers deserve hot and fresh doughnuts!" said Michael Tattersfield, CEO and President of Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation.

The store is expected to open in early 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinktimes squaredoughnutsu.s. & worldkrispy kremenew york newsdonuts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man gunned down in broad daylight in Frankford
New Center City 47-story condo tower breaks ground
Good Samaritan helps thwart sexual assault in New Jersey
'ACT OF GOD': Family rescues abandoned baby wrapped in plastic bag
NYC helicopter crash-landing on building kills pilot
NYC helicopter crash pilot's family calls him 'true hero'
14-year-old shot while out with friends in SW Phila.
Show More
2 injured, including teen, in West Philly shooting
AccuWeather: Sun Returns, Less Humid Today
Build-A-Bear Pay Your Age deal returns - with new rules
Alabama gov OKs chemical castration for some sex offenders
Mom says she was kicked out of pool for breastfeeding
More TOP STORIES News