krispy kreme

Krispy Kreme releases Reese's filled doughnuts

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Starting Monday, Krispy Kreme will sell two new doughnuts that combine chocolate and peanut butter.

The Reese's Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut will be a chocolate Original Glazed doughnut filled with Reese's Peanut Butter Kreme dipped in fudge icing and topped with a Reese's peanut butter drizzle.

The Reese's Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut will be a Original Glazed chocolate doughnut filled with chocolate peanut butter kreme dipped in Reese's peanut butter icing and topped with a chocolate icing drizzle.

The doughnuts will be sold for a limited time.

Find your local Krispy Kreme here.



This video is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkpeanut butterfooddoughnutskrispy kremecandydonutschocolate
KRISPY KREME
Krispy Kreme opens redesigned shop with doughnut-infused ice cream
Krispy Kreme opening flagship store in Times Square
Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
Krispy Kreme releases 3 fruit-flavored doughnuts for summer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two men caught on video stealing Bobcat loader
Local communities react to weekend's 2 mass shootings
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22
Dayton suspected shooter once kept 'hit list,' 'rape list': classmates
Tree worker injured when truck tips over in Easttown Twp.
Suspects sought after Wells Fargo bank robbery in Delaware
Missing mother, baby located in Reading but not in custody
Show More
67-year-old woman injured in Frankford shooting
Stocks plunge on Wall Street as US-China trade war escalates
Forrest Theatre releases additional 'Hamilton' tickets to the public
Mailed pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc sentenced to 20 years
MALEAH DAVIS: Suspect facing new charge in 4-year-old's death
More TOP STORIES News