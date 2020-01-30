Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme to open 6 new stores in New York City, including Times Square

NEW YORK CITY -- Krispy Kreme fans can put their dessert cravings to rest!

The famous doughnut chain is expanding and opening six new locations in New York City, including a brand-new flagship store in Times Square.

The 4,500-square-foot space will stay open 24 hours a day.

Currently, the North Carolina-based Krispy Kreme's only location in the city is at Penn Station.

That shop will reopen on Thursday after it was shut down earlier this month for remodeling.

The other new locations will reportedly include stores in the Financial District, the Bronx near Fordham University, Harlem and the Upper West Side.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york citytimes squaredoughnutsdessertskrispy kreme
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father made up story about home invasion after child killed: Police
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
Teen wanted for murder of 79-year-old man
Upper Merion Township fire: 11 people, including 5 officers injured
Man charged with grandfather's murder took LSD: Prosecutors
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial resumes with Senators' questions
7,000 stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns
Show More
Man in custody following standoff at New Castle home
Teachers, principals to speak out over asbestos in schools
Abington school board member apologizing for controversial comments
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
AccuWeather: Colder Today, Then Milder
More TOP STORIES News