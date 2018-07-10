FOOD & DRINK

La Scala's Roman Style Pizza now open on the Ocean City Boardwalk

Photo: La Scala's Roman Style Pizza/Yelp

By Hoodline
Pizza fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town for freshly baked pies. The fresh addition, called La Scala's Roman Style Pizza, is located at 944 Boardwalk in Ocean City.

Roman-style pizza suggests an airy, thin crust made from flour, olive oil, yeast, water and sea salt, and that's what you get at La Scala's. Numerous slices are available at any given time for taking along on a boardwalk stroll, or you can order full pizzas. Standout options include the spicy soppressata salami, the Hawaiian and the Roma, with mortadella, whipped ricotta, pistachios and honey. Seating is limited, so consider eating al fresco.

With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, La Scala's Roman Style Pizza is off to a promising start.

Yelper Laurie J. wrote, "Stopped by this new pizza place on the boardwalk. I was drawn in by the fresh Italian ingredients, along with the 72-hour dough crust. Always nice to try pizza other than a giant slice."

And Michael M. wrote, "Best pizza on the boardwalk. We had the prosciutto, Caprese, cheese and truffle. The cheese and truffle were very good. The prosciutto and Caprese were incredible."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. La Scala's Roman Style Pizza is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
