Lancaster's 4 top spots to score pizza on the cheap

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pizza hot spots in Lancaster, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. Espino's Pizza Pastas & Subs
Photo: Kristof T./Yelp
Topping the list is Espino's Pizza Pastas & Subs. Located at 323 W. Lemon St. in Chestnut Hill, the restaurant is the highest rated cheap pizza spot in Lancaster, boasting four stars out of 76 reviews on Yelp.
Espino's Pizza Pastas & Subs offers a wide selection of pizzas, calzones, sandwiches, pasta, burgers and salads. Additionally, you'll also find Latin American dishes like, roast pork, rice and beans, roasted chicken and more. (See the full menu here.)
Yelper Hannah W. wrote, "I think this may be the only pizza shop in Lancaster where you can also get rice and beans and empanadas."
2. Slugger's Pizzeria
Photo: Scott S./Yelp
Next up is Slugger's Pizzeria, situated at 701 N. Queen St. With four stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.
According to Lancaster Online, Slugger's Pizzeria was voted as the best pizza shop in town back in 2016. Pizza options range from The Hawaiian and veggie extreme to buffalo chicken and more. You'll also find a mix of burgers, strombolis, hot and cold sandwiches, salads and wings. (Check out the menu here.)
Yelper James H. wrote, "New York-style pizza baked to perfection."
3. Pitbullz Pizza
| Photo: pittbulls pizza/Yelp
Pitbullz Pizza, located at 752 E. Ross St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap spot to score pizza, fast food and chicken wings four stars out of 22 reviews.
Pitbullz Pizza splits its menu between traditional pizzeria fare and Latin American cuisine. On the menu, there are pizzas, burgers, tacos, burritos and jibaritos, which are sandwiches made with fried green plantains that originated from Puerto Rico.
David S. wrote, "Quality taste, and plenty of cheese and toppings on the pizza. Great offering of food."
4. Sugar Bowl
Photo: Kristof T./Yelp
Sugar Bowl, a spot to score pizza and sandwiches in Chestnut Hill, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 14 Yelp reviews. Head over to 601 W. Lemon St. to see for yourself.
You can expect to find a variety of options, including pizza, cheesesteaks, salads, wraps and wings. Wash it all down with your choice of milkshake, which includes flavors like chocolate, mint chocolate chip, strawberry, peanut butter and more. If you've got room for dessert, you can check out the baklava.
Yelper Parker N. wrote, "The strombolis are generous portions. Fries are super crispy."