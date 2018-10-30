FOOD & DRINK

Lancaster's 4 top spots to score pizza on the cheap

Espino's Pizza Pastas & Subs. | Photo: Lauren L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Got a hankering for pizza?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pizza hot spots in Lancaster, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Espino's Pizza Pastas & Subs



Photo: Kristof T./Yelp

Topping the list is Espino's Pizza Pastas & Subs. Located at 323 W. Lemon St. in Chestnut Hill, the restaurant is the highest rated cheap pizza spot in Lancaster, boasting four stars out of 76 reviews on Yelp.

Espino's Pizza Pastas & Subs offers a wide selection of pizzas, calzones, sandwiches, pasta, burgers and salads. Additionally, you'll also find Latin American dishes like, roast pork, rice and beans, roasted chicken and more. (See the full menu here.)

Yelper Hannah W. wrote, "I think this may be the only pizza shop in Lancaster where you can also get rice and beans and empanadas."

2. Slugger's Pizzeria



Photo: Scott S./Yelp

Next up is Slugger's Pizzeria, situated at 701 N. Queen St. With four stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

According to Lancaster Online, Slugger's Pizzeria was voted as the best pizza shop in town back in 2016. Pizza options range from The Hawaiian and veggie extreme to buffalo chicken and more. You'll also find a mix of burgers, strombolis, hot and cold sandwiches, salads and wings. (Check out the menu here.)

Yelper James H. wrote, "New York-style pizza baked to perfection."

3. Pitbullz Pizza



| Photo: pittbulls pizza/Yelp

Pitbullz Pizza, located at 752 E. Ross St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap spot to score pizza, fast food and chicken wings four stars out of 22 reviews.

Pitbullz Pizza splits its menu between traditional pizzeria fare and Latin American cuisine. On the menu, there are pizzas, burgers, tacos, burritos and jibaritos, which are sandwiches made with fried green plantains that originated from Puerto Rico.

David S. wrote, "Quality taste, and plenty of cheese and toppings on the pizza. Great offering of food."

4. Sugar Bowl



Photo: Kristof T./Yelp

Sugar Bowl, a spot to score pizza and sandwiches in Chestnut Hill, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 14 Yelp reviews. Head over to 601 W. Lemon St. to see for yourself.

You can expect to find a variety of options, including pizza, cheesesteaks, salads, wraps and wings. Wash it all down with your choice of milkshake, which includes flavors like chocolate, mint chocolate chip, strawberry, peanut butter and more. If you've got room for dessert, you can check out the baklava.

Yelper Parker N. wrote, "The strombolis are generous portions. Fries are super crispy."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Tacos, desserts and cocktails: 3 new eateries to check out in Center City
Burger chain Shake Shack comes to Midtown Village
FYI Philly: Fall flavors in full swing
Your guide to the top 4 spots for noodles in Lancaster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Third-degree murder charge upheld in real estate developer's death
DA: West Chester student recorded women in bathrooms
'You Matter': Simple card lifting hearts around the globe
Whitey Bulger, notorious Boston gangster, found dead in prison at 89
Eagles acquire WR Golden Tate from Detroit Lions
Twin boys, sister fatally struck at Indiana bus stop
Groundbreaking held for new development in Kensington
3 workers hurt in refinery blast in Delaware City
Show More
Trump in Pittsburgh to mourn shooting victims
Veteran's symbols of service replaced after medals lost in Sandy
Philadelphia's Wing Bowl ends after 26 years
Girls attacked amid ongoing after-school violence on SEPTA
3 shot to death in span of one hour in Philadelphia
More News