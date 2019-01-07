Lancaster's top 5 cafes, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cafes in Lancaster, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
1. Cafe One Eight
Photo: michael K./Yelp
Topping the list is Cafe One Eight. Located at 18 W. Orange St. downtown, the eatery, which offers coffee, tea, sandwiches and more, is the highest rated cafe in Lancaster, boasting 4.5 stars out of 131 reviews on Yelp.
2. Prince Street Cafe
Photo: penphrapha b./Yelp
Next up is downtown's Prince Street Cafe, situated at 15 N. Prince St. With four stars out of 190 reviews on Yelp, the cafe and bakery has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Mean Cup
Photo: kristof t./Yelp
Stadium District's Mean Cup, located at 398 Harrisburg Ave., Suite 200, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe, which offers coffee, sandwiches and more, four stars out of 79 reviews.
4. Cafe di Vetro
Photo: penphrapha B./Yelp
Cafe di Vetro, a breakfast and lunch spot that offers coffee, salads and oven-toasted sandwiches in Stadium District, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 24 Yelp reviews. Head over to 400 N. Prince St. to see for yourself.
5. The Baker's Table
Photo: melissa f./Yelp
Finally, over on the East Side, check out The Baker's Table, which has earned four stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery and cafe, which offers desserts and more, at 480 New Holland Ave., floor 1 of building 6.