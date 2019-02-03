U.S. & WORLD

Las Vegas wedding chapel offering Dunkin Donuts themed weddings

Las Vegas wedding chapel offering Dunkin Donuts themed weddings.

LAS VEGAS (WPVI) --
For better or worse, 'til donuts do us part!

You can now tie the knot with the help of Dunkin Donuts.

A wedding chapel in Las Vegas run by a pop-up company called "Flora Pop" is helping couples say "I Do" in a very sweet way.

Couples who get married at the chapel next Saturday will be surrounded by Dunkin decor and "bling" as well as an officiant with Dunkin pink hair.

Next Saturday, the first 100 couples will be given an exclusive Dunkin bouquet or a unique Valentine's Day gift.

