Last-minute shopping for gifts and Christmas meals

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4962204" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Last minute shoppers hit the mall, Target. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on December 24, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4961040" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Last-minute shoppers hit the Concordville Mall. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on December 24, 2018.

They began lining up long before sunrise at Termini Brothers Bakery in South Philadelphia."It's kind of neat being here at 5 in the morning," Jim Greway of Westmont, New Jersey, who did not mind waiting in line for an hour to enter the bakery.For hundreds of apron-clad customers the wait is worth it.Christmas cannoli, cookies, and cakes make for a tasty tradition. It's one that Steve Mitchell of Langhorne, Pa. won't break."We've been coming for 23 years, me and my two buddies. It's something we do every year," Mitchell said.Meanwhile at Sam's Quality Meats in Mount Airy, we found customers rolling in to pick up an assortment of favorite Christmas dinner entrees."We sell a lot of chicken wing dings because people like to fry them up. We have hams, lollipop lamb chops, and ox tails are a really big seller," Tom Pell, owner of Sam's Quality Meats, said.Sheila Larry of Willow Grove, Pa. was buying food for brunch."Bacon, chicken and waffles," Larry said.Live music helps put shoppers and workers in the spirit on one of the busiest days for Weaver's Way Co-op in Ambler.Many were finalizing their Christmas menu with just hours to go."We were a little bit smarter this year so we don't have to do quite as much as years' past, so it's dinner, church, relaxing with family," Marissa Gaab of Wilmington, Delaware said.And perhaps, not surprising, there were lines outside and inside the Wine & Spirits store in Ambler.Food wasn't the only thing on people's Christmas lists.It was also a wild scene during the final hours of the 2018 Christmas shopping season at the Concord Mall in Delaware.------