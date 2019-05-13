FYI Philly

Learn to cook like the pros at Vetri Cucina

At Vetri Cucina you can learn the art of making bread, pizza and pasta.

By Amanda Brady
Vetri Cucina is offering classes where you can learn the art of making bread, pizza, and pasta.

1312 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-732-3478
More TOP STORIES News