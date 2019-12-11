Lidl opens Port Richmond location, first in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new supermarket opened its doors in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.Lidl cut the ribbon on its first store in Philadelphia, its sixth in Pennsylvania. The store is located at 2290 E. Butler Street.Lidl is offering specials and will be giving prizes to shoppers through the weekend.The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.Lidl operates more than 11,000 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing around 287,000 employees globally.