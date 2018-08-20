Little Water is Atlantic City's award winning distillery

Best of Philly Distillery: Little Water
We visit Atlantic City's first legal distillery and Philly Mag is dubbing it the best.
Little Water Distillery
807 Baltic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ, 08401
609-344-7867
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Related Topics:
foodFYI Phillyfyi barsfyi drinksAtlantic City
foodFYI Phillyfyi barsfyi drinksAtlantic City