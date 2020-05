Philadelphia chefs, restaurants among James Beard Awards nominees

Best Chef Mid-Atlantic:

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's known as the Oscars of the restaurant business. On Monday, the James Beard Foundation announced the list of nominees for the 2020 James Beard Awards They were supposed to be announced here in Philadelphia at the Barnes Foundation back in March, but they were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.On Monday, the announcement was made virtually with a kickoff message from Mayor Jim Kenney.The mayor called them the backbone of our city.These are the local elite finalists headed to the next round:Nicholas Elmi, Laurel, PhiladelphiaRich Landau, Vedge, PhiladelphiaCristina Martinez, South Philly Barbacoa, PhiladelphiaMarc Vetri, Vetri Cucina, PhiladelphiaKalaya, PhiladelphiaView the full list of nominess HERE