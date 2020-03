The tagline for Essen Bakery is "a little Jewish Bakery in South Philly." But owner/baker Tova du Plessis has earned national recognition with her fourth James Beard Award nomination.The bakery serves an array of Jewish favorites, including Jewish ryes and challah breads, cookies and bagels.The chocolate halva babka is her bestseller, and it's so famous she says it has a cult following.du Plessis is hoping her latest nomination produces a win or at least a top-five finish.1437 E. Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147215-271-2299