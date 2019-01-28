FYI PHILLY

Localish on FYI: Talula's Table

Find out why this Kennett Square restaurant is the hardest reservation in America.

Find out why this Kennett Square restaurant is the hardest reservation in America to get with a year-long wait for a seat at the table. Watch more Localish videos here.
Talulah's Table Farm Table Dinners
102 West State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348

You must Book your Farm Table reservations by phone or in person: 610-444-8255

The Ground Rules:
Farm Table - complete parties of 8-12 people
Chef's Table Dinner - 4-8 invited guests

Tasting Menu is currently $108 per person, plus tax, a flat $25 corkage fee per table, and 20% gratuity. The total ranges from $140 to $145 per person. Cash payment is preferred and recommended. Personal checks not accepted. Arrive at 7 p.m. and enjoy Talula's until 11 p.m.
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
