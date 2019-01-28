Localish on FYI: Talula's Table

Localish on FYI: Talulah's Table
Find out why this Kennett Square restaurant is the hardest reservation in America to get with a year-long wait for a seat at the table. Watch more Localish videos here.
Talulah's Table Farm Table Dinners
102 West State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348
You must Book your Farm Table reservations by phone or in person: 610-444-8255
The Ground Rules:
Farm Table - complete parties of 8-12 people
Chef's Table Dinner - 4-8 invited guests
Tasting Menu is currently $108 per person, plus tax, a flat $25 corkage fee per table, and 20% gratuity. The total ranges from $140 to $145 per person. Cash payment is preferred and recommended. Personal checks not accepted. Arrive at 7 p.m. and enjoy Talula's until 11 p.m.
----------
