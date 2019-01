Localish on FYI: Talula's Table

Localish on FYI: Talulah's Table

Find out why this Kennett Square restaurant is the hardest reservation in America to get with a year-long wait for a seat at the table. 102 West State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348You must Book your Farm Table reservations by phone or in person: 610-444-8255- complete parties of 8-12 people- 4-8 invited guestsTasting Menu is currently $108 per person, plus tax, a flat $25 corkage fee per table, and 20% gratuity. The total ranges from $140 to $145 per person. Cash payment is preferred and recommended. Personal checks not accepted. Arrive at 7 p.m. and enjoy Talula's until 11 p.m.