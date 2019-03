The Bok Building, Philly's school-turned-maker space

Localish Presents: The Bok Building

We take a look inside a converted vocational school now being used as maker space with restaurants, a coffee shop and more in South Philadelphia.1901 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148