Love bread? You'll love the long-lasting loaves at Lost Bread Co.

Alex Bois has been called many things -- "the bread wizard" and "the bread whisperer."His handcrafted loaves using hand-milled local grains are a work of art and science. His philosophy is inspired by the origins of French Toast and the belief that no food should go to waste.1313 N. Howard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122215-739-2904