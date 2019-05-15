Love bread? You'll love the long-lasting loaves at Lost Bread Co.

Alex Bois has been called many things -- "the bread wizard" and "the bread whisperer."
His handcrafted loaves using hand-milled local grains are a work of art and science. His philosophy is inspired by the origins of French Toast and the belief that no food should go to waste.
Lost Bread Co.|Website|Where To Buy
1313 N. Howard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122
215-739-2904
